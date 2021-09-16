Message to voters: As a life long resident of the district that I currently represent. I feel as a legislator I am the voice and representative of the people that live and work in the district. I will work hard for all the people of District #9, regardless of the political party they choose to fallow. I support smart use of all our natural resources, Strong supporter of All First Responders, Against defunding Police / Bail Reform / Halt Act, Committed to community and public Safety. I would like to say, My door is always open, stop by an tell me what's on your mind, I can't fix it if I don't know it's broken. I Don't have a magic wand in my pocket and sometimes things take awhile to get done. I would like to wish all the Republican Candidates good luck in the upcoming election. I would be remiss if I didn't THANK ALL the people who have encouraged and supported me in this job. I would also ask everyone to take a moment, and remember the men and women of our military who keep us safe and this great country free, so that on election day you can cast your ballot for the person or party that you support. Thanks for your time Mark Strong