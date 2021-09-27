Mark Wilmot

Message to voters: My life has been in service to others. As a young Navy Medic, I first served the International Red Cross food distribution operations in support of NATO in Somalia, Africa in 1993 known as Operation Restore Hope under the Clinton Administration. Throughout my career, I have lived in over 63 countries throughout the world but Cayuga County is my beloved home I've returned to after my extensive travels. I want to continue to serve my community here to ensure it protects the rights, values, and interests of the Town of Ledyard residents. I have maintained the same address my entire life (50 years). I want to ensure the common virtues I was born and raised with are protected within this community. By doing this we will continue the distinguished heritage of our hard-working families from the Town of Ledyard. Ultimately I want to preserve and secure the safe, healthy, and prosperous futures of our citizens through a democratic process on the Town of Ledyard council.