Marley June

Marley is an approximately 8 month old rottweiler/ lab mix. She's an absolute sweetheart, loving, calm, and friendly. She gets... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marley is an approximately 8 month old rottweiler/ lab mix. She's an absolute sweetheart, loving, calm, and friendly. She gets... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Owasco woman was seriously injured when a truck ran into the back of her car Thursday in Sennett.
One person was reportedly seriously injured in an accident Thursday in Sennett.
A fatal accident on the state Thruway Thursday afternoon caused traffic to be diverted onto Route 34 in Weedsport.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — Citing the potential for more violence in prisons, the union representing New York correctional officers is suing to stop the impleme…
AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved more than 30 people from a variety of backgrounds to sit on a co…
The Weedsport man arrested for publicly firing a gun in the Washington area days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced April 28 in Ar…
"The Genoa Giant," second-generation driver Pat Ward of the southern Cayuga County town and long a stalwart on the central New York racing sce…
With children ages 12-15 now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Cayuga County Health Department is working to secure doses for clin…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.