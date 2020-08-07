Marlins' 6-1 start is reminiscent of the 1899 Perfectos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was talking about this week's doubleheader sweep at Baltimore that involved a parade of relievers, including several newcomers rescued from unemployment, and after naming three of them he drew a blank.

"I've got to remember who all we used," Mattingly said. "Who else pitched today? I don't know."

For the Marlins, this season has been a bit of a blur. It was halted for eight days because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined more than half the team, and even now, four games into the resumption of play, there's cause for eye-rubbing.

The Marlins are in first place in August, a first for the franchise. In fact, at 6-1 they have the best record in baseball, staging a one-year turnaround not seen since the 1899 St. Louis Perfectos.

"I'm going to have to write a book after this," Mattingly said. "You get tested, and you persevere."

Following a decade of sub-.500 seasons, the Marlins reported for spring training with something close to a swagger in Year 3 of their rebuilding project under CEO Derek Jeter. They still sounded confident even after the virus sidelined three-fifths of their rotation, eight relievers and six other players.