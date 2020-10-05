Marlins look for more playoff success against Braves in NLDS

"He fired up the wrong people I'll tell you that and we're going to run with that," Miami rookie outfielder Monte Harrison said. "So, if you want to talk trash on us, talk trash on us. It's perfectly fine. The Cubs did the exact same thing, look at where we at now."

The Marlins are a perfect 7-0 in postseason series and won the World Series in 1997 and 2003.

While the Marlins have exceeded expectations, the Braves are trying to live up to theirs. Winners of the NL East, Atlanta ended a streak of 10 consecutive losses in postseason rounds by shutting out the Reds in a two-game sweep in the wild card round for their first playoff series win since 2001.

The Braves also won their division in 2018 and 2019 before falling in the NLDS.

"We want to move on past the NLDS," Freeman said. "We won a series but it's still just the Division Series. So, we've got some work to do. And we have chips on our shoulders from the last couple of years."

Atlanta is looking for a big series from Freeman this year after he was hampered by a nagging elbow injury in the playoffs in 2019.

"He was hurt, there's no doubt about it," manager Brian Snitker said. "That guy laid it out there for us. I know it wasn't fun for him. It was bothering him."