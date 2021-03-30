Marlins' pioneering GM Ng: 'Failure is not an option for me'

Jeter, baseball's first Black CEO, reached out to her regarding the Miami job.

"All she needed was an opportunity," said Jeter, who played with the Yankees when Ng worked for them. "Everyone talked about how historic it was, but I didn't make this decision to be historic. I made this decision because it was the best decision for the organization."

After being hired, Ng said she had been turned down for a similar job by at least five other teams over the past 15 years.

"I've had to definitely win people's respect, and that is a constant battle," Ng says. "The job is hard enough, right? So when you put that on top of it, at time it's a drag. It's aggravating. What brings you back to neutral is you either deal with it or you go home, and I've never wanted to go home."

Ng, 52, played stickball as a grade-schooler in New York City, and softball at the University of Chicago. As she set her sights on a baseball career, she had an idea what she was getting into.

She read the 1970 tell-all bestseller "Ball Four," which exposed the sport's boys-will-be-boys world that is less so today.

"Less so," she says dryly, "but there are still some elements."