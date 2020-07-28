Marlins season suspended through Sunday due to virus outbreak

"Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work," Fauci said. "It's very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins)."

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, expressed reservations about sports such as baseball and football being played during the pandemic, especially in the wake of the Marlins' wave of infections.

"It seems to me that when you have to travel, when you have to be in a hotel room and places that are different than you've been the day before, when you are in a position where you're walking, going into an area where there is a high concentration of spread of COVID, all those things add up to a real problem," Biden said, "and we're not going to really overcome that until we follow science and get a vaccine."

In Cleveland, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria returned to the team Tuesday after awakening with some COVID-19 symptoms a day earlier and being isolated for 24 hours.

And everyone across baseball seemed to be feeling uneasy.