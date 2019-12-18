Marlowe Wax

Position: Running Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 225
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
High School: Mount St. Joseph
Biography: High School: Running back and linebacker for Coach Richard Holzer … No. 78 running back in the Class of 2020 and the No. 37 player in Maryland, according to 247Sports.com’s composite ratings … Considered the No. 25 prospect in the state by by Rivals.com … Listed as the No. 88 running back nationally and the No. 39 player in Maryland by ESPN … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region honoree … Two-time All-MIAA “A” Conference selection … Member of Team Baltimore for the 2019 Maryland Crab Bowl … Named to the 2019 Baltimore Touchdown Club “Super 22” Team … Earned 2018 Baltimore Sun All-Metro First Team honors … Captained the Gaels to a 10-2 record and the 2019 MIAA “A” Conference title as a senior … Holds the Mount St. Joseph record for career rushing yardage (3,346) … As a senior, rushed for a school-record 1,330 yards and 18 touchdowns on 180 carries (7.4 avg.), while catching 13 passes for 180 yards (13.9 avg.) … Defensively, made 101 tackles, including 23 for a loss, with three sacks and two forced fumbles … Ran for 1,046 yards and 17 TDs on 138 carries (7.6 avg.) as a junior … Also plays basketball and runs track.