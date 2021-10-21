Marvin is happy go lucky guy,he is looking for his happy ever after, after traveling all the way from Texas... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturd…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad br…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Cannabis company Terrapin has announced plans to open a production facility in Auburn.
Dia Carabajal, a professor at Cayuga Community College and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, repeatedly used her college email …
Police said that the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bridge in Aurelius Monday was later pronounced dead.
A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the second virus-related fatality in October and the 105th since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Union Springs house, displacing a family of four.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.