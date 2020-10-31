Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

It's a letdown situation for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota: Three JGR cars made the finale a year ago, but reigning champion Kyle Busch has already been eliminated.

Truex is trying to make the final four for a fourth consecutive year. If Truex wins, it could eliminate Hamlin — if Hamlin finishes behind Keselowski.

"It's up to us to get it done," said Hamlin, a five-time Martinsville winner. "My goal and my anticipation is that we're going to win."

Truex, winner of the last two races at Martinsville, hasn't dismissed a three-peat but is realistic about the challenge.

"A must‑win at any track, no matter how good you've been there in the past, I think is a challenge," Truex said.

Keselowski has yet to race in a final four since the format debuted in 2014, and he's not contended for a title since his 2012 victory. This was a contract year with a new crew chief that could have started a career decline. Instead, he's angling to put two Fords in the finale and join Team Penske teammate Logano in Phoenix.

"I don't want to say (I'm) licking my chops, but I feel like based on our season's performance to date, (it's) the best chance for us to go out and really have a chance to win and get a second championship," Keselowski said.