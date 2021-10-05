Mary T. Jones

Professional and previous political experience: I received my New York State Paralegal certification in 1983. In the beginning of my career, I worked as a Real Estate Paralegal, handling both commercial and residential transactions. I later transitioned to a Bankruptcy/Trustee Paralegal. Following work in private firms, an opportunity arose for me to work in the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office. A position I felt privileged to have had. I thoroughly enjoyed learning and working in the field of Criminal Justice. For 12 years, I worked with Town and Village Courts, Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and on occasion the U.S. Marshall’s Office. I assisted with many confidential investigations, as well as, handled many of the day-to-day operations of the District Attorney’s Office. Knowing I had the desire to run for Town Justice someday, I left the DA’s Office and was appointed Clerk of the Cayuga County Legislature. In 2014, I returned to the private sector as a paralegal for a personal injury firm. In 2020, I left my last employer working as a Labor Law Personal Injury Paralegal due to COVID. I am very fortunate to have had such a vast and rewarding 30+ year career as a paralegal. It was back in 2009 that I ran for the position of Owasco Town Justice, only after the passing of the Honorable John Steimle. I was elected to the position, and I have held the honor ever since. In January 2021, I was appointed and confirmed as the Acting Niles Town Justice and Mentor to the new Town Justice by the Town Board and the 7th Judicial District, Rochester, New York. I am a member of the NYS Magistrates Association. This association hosts the continuing educational credits required by the State of NY each year, to keep justices up to date on changes to NYS Criminal and Civil Laws and procedures.