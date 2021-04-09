Masters Notebook: Koepka misses Masters cut, says he's going to take a break

"It's like winning the event," the 55-year-old Spaniard said, breaking into a big smile.

In a way, the second round of the Masters did feel like a victory for the two-time Masters champion.

Olazábal shot a 1-under 71 to match his best Augusta National round of the past 15 years and make the cut for the first time since 2014.

The slick greens were a perfect set-up for Olazábal, who knows he can't match the young guys with the length of his shots. He made up for that shortfall with his knowledge of the course and his touch on the greens.

"It's lovely to see Augusta play like we have the last two days -- fast and firm," Olazábal said. "It reminds me a lot of the late '80s and '90s."

Those were the glory days for Olazábal, who won his first green jacket in 1994, added another title in 1999 and was a top-10 finisher five other times.

But he hasn't contended since a tie for third in 2006. In his last 12 appearances, Olazábal missed the cut nine times and didn't finish higher than 34th the other years.

A huge par save at the 17th, where he knocked in a 40-footer from the fringe after a poor chip, gave him hope of a better finish this year.