Match play set for 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament

The matchups for the final weekend of the 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament are set.

In the boys tournament, Brody Ryan will take on Parker Miller in the semifinals for the winners bracket. In the losers bracket, James Wilkes will face Matthew Howell, while Ethan Reitema bowls against Tyler Krausharr. The two winners of the first losers bracket matches will then meet, and the winner there will take on the remaining bowler from the winners bracket.

During last weekend's action, Wilkes beat out Eric Barski in their head-to-head matchup, bowling his first sanctioned 300 game and first 700 series.

In the winners bracket of the girls tournament, Colleen Jump is set to face Jamilyn Casbarro, while Jenna Jump, Marissa Capone, Caroline Smead and Bethany Jump are the remaining bowlers in the losers bracket.

Championships are set for this weekend, March 20 and March 21, at Cedar House Lanes.

Full results can be found below.

Junior Masters results and schedule BOYS Sunday, March 14 at Starlite Lanes Losers bracket Round 1 Matt Mosher 629 vs Caleb Pidlypchak 490 Eric Barski 658 vs James Wilkes 701 Lucas McConnell 569 vs Alex Guzewicz 577 Matthew Howell 563 vs Jack Sliwka 378 Losers bracket Round 2 Matt Mosher 654 vs James Wilkes 689 Alex Guzewicz 552 vs Matthew Howell 557 Winners bracket Round 1 Brody Ryan 582 vs Ethan Reitema 497 Parker Miller 617 vs Tyler Kraushaar 581 Match play at Cedar House Lanes Losers bracket 11 a.m. Saturday James Wilkes vs Matthew Howell Ethan Reitema vs Tyler Kraushaar Winners bracket 12:30 p.m. Saturday Brody Ryan vs Parker Miller GIRLS Sunday, March 14 at Starlite Lanes Head-to-head Round 1 #1 Colleen Jump 548 vs #5 Jenna Jump 431 #3 Caroline Smead 403 vs Katrina Stack 372 #2 Marissa Capone 428 vs Bethany Jump 497 #4 Jamilyn Casbarro 463 vs Grace Ryan 262 Round 2 Winners bracket Colleen Jump 629 vs Caroline Smead 481 Bethany Jump 442 vs Jamilyn Casbarro 500 Round 2 Losers bracket Jenna Jump 508 vs Katrina Stack 330 Marissa Capone 400 vs Grace Ryan 290 Match play at Cedar House Lanes Losers bracket 11 a.m. Saturday Jenna Jump vs Marissa Capone Caroline Smead vs Bethany Jump Winners bracket 12:30 p.m. Saturday Colleen Jump vs Jamilyn Casbarro Finals for both boys and girls are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 21 at Cedar House Lanes

