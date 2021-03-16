Match play set for 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament

The matchups for the final weekend of the 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament are set.
In the boys tournament, Brody Ryan will take on Parker Miller in the semifinals for the winners bracket. In the losers bracket, James Wilkes will face Matthew Howell, while Ethan Reitema bowls against Tyler Krausharr. The two winners of the first losers bracket matches will then meet, and the winner there will take on the remaining bowler from the winners bracket.
During last weekend's action, Wilkes beat out Eric Barski in their head-to-head matchup, bowling his first sanctioned 300 game and first 700 series.
In the winners bracket of the girls tournament, Colleen Jump is set to face Jamilyn Casbarro, while Jenna Jump, Marissa Capone, Caroline Smead and Bethany Jump are the remaining bowlers in the losers bracket.
Championships are set for this weekend, March 20 and March 21, at Cedar House Lanes.
Full results can be found below.