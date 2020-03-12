Matsuyama matches record score

That wasn't enough for C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who withdrew before his afternoon tee time because he wanted to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Pan said on Twitter: "Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is a time to exercise caution by not playing this week."

Matsuyama opened with four straight birdies and closed with a 3-wood into 25 feet for eagle and a 9-under 63, the ninth player to share the record at Sawgrass.

He had a two-shot lead over Harris English and Christiian Bezuidenhout of South Africa. For much of the day, they were just names and numbers on the scoreboard.

Graeme McDowell described a somber mood in the locker room and on the range as he tried to get warmed up.

"We just don't really know how to react and didn't really know what to expect," McDowell said after a 68, his best score in his last 20 rounds at Sawgrass. "At one point, I was nearly expecting the horns to go off out there for us all to be taken off the golf course."

Jordan Spieth, who shot 75 as his struggles showed few signs of improving, wasn't aware of the decision when he teed off. He first caught wind during an exchange with a fan that made him pause.