Mavs' Luka Doncic set to begin his first NBA playoff run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic would like to clear up a bit of a misconception: He has playoff experience.

Then again, he also knows what awaits now is different.

For the first time since 1990, the Dallas Mavericks are going to the playoffs without Dirk Nowitzki on the roster. The German great retired after last season, officially passing the torch as leader of the Mavs to Doncic — the Slovene who nearly averaged a 30-point triple-double in just his second NBA season.

So, no, he hasn't seen what the NBA playoffs are like.

There's also no reason to think Doncic isn't ready for this stage.

"Yes, it is the playoffs, but I have been in the playoffs before, just in Europe," said the 21-year-old Doncic, who was still a teenager when he led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague title and was basically considered the best player in that league two years ago. "It is not the same level, but it is the same emotions. I am excited for sure."

He should be.

Doncic finished the season averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The only other players who posted those numbers for a full season are Oscar Robertson, who did it four times, and Russell Westbrook.