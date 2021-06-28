Mavs welcome back Kidd as coach, along with new GM Harrison

Milwaukee gave up two second-round draft picks to lure Kidd away from the Nets. A 10-time All-Star and two-time Olympic champion as a player, Kidd was fired with the Bucks languishing around .500 with high expectations in 2017-18.

Milwaukee made the playoffs twice in Kidd's first three seasons, but lost in the first round each time. He was 139-152 with the Bucks after going 44-38 with the Nets before a first-round victory over Toronto in 2014.

"He possesses a winning mentality that carried him through a Hall of Fame career as a player and has helped him successfully transition to the NBA's coaching ranks," Cuban said. "We are eager for him to get to work and lead our franchise and talented young players into the future."

It's Kidd's third stint with the Mavericks. He was their second overall pick in 1994 before getting traded to Phoenix in the middle of his third season.

Another trade sent Kidd to New Jersey, which made the NBA Finals in consecutive years with the 10-time All-Star running the offense. Kidd returned to Dallas in a midseason trade in 2008. The championship came in his third full season back.