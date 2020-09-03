Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death

The hoods are intended to protect officers from a detainee's saliva and have been scrutinized as a factor in the deaths of several prisoners in recent years.

The videos show Prude, his voice muffled by the hood, begging the white officer pushing his head down to let him go. As the officer, Mark Vaughn, says, "Calm down" and "Stop spitting," Prude's shouts became anguished whimpers and grunts.

"OK, stop. I need it. I need it," Prude says.

The officer lets Prude go after about two minutes when he stops moving and falls silent. Officers then notice water coming out of Prude's mouth and call over waiting medics, who start CPR.

A medical examiner concluded that Prude's death was a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint." The report lists excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, as contributing factors.

In his final months, Prude, who was known to his Chicago-based family as "Rell," had been having mental health problems and had been going back and forth between his Chicago home and his brother's place in Rochester, relatives said.