McIlroy, Rahm part of 3-way tie for lead at Caves Valley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick.

McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.

Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead.

McIlroy hasn't opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that's where he's trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake.

"I've went through playoff stretches before where you're always in that lead group. You're either 1, 2 or 3 in the FedEx Cup, and that can sort of take its mental toll," he said. "I'm in a position where I need to play well just to play next week. There is an element of free-wheeling."

As for Rahm, he is rested and relentless as ever.