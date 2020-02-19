McIlroy rejects proposed new tour

MEXICO CITY — Rory McIlroy became the first top player to publicly reject the idea of a proposed new tour, saying he values his choice of where to play over whatever money the Premier Golf League is promising.

“I would like to be on the right side of history on this one,” McIlroy said Wednesday at the Mexico Championship.

McIlroy said the only thing that could change his mind were if all the top players decided to join, and he doesn't see that happening.

“I think it's very split at the moment,” he said.

Talk of a Premier Golf League has been around for about six years and picked up momentum — along with serious funding, primarily from Saudi Arabia — in recent months. Organizers have been talking to players and agents the last few months in the Bahamas, Australia and last week in Los Angeles.

Phil Mickelson, who played with officials involved during the pro-am in the Saudi International last month, said Sunday he was not ready to announce his intentions but might be ready to state his view publicly by The Players Championship.

Tiger Woods has said only that he and his people were looking into it.