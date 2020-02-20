McIlroy roars out to lead in Mexico Championship

"It didn't quite work out the way I want it to, so I went back to the 34-inch," he said. "I just felt a little bit more comfortable today and was seeing my lines a little bit better. And yeah, it was a good day."

As for swing? Efficient as ever.

The best example of his advantage was the par-5 15th hole early in his round. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, who hits low-trajectory bullets, caught it a little high on the face of the club and it came out low with little spin. McIlroy launched a rocket and was 55 yards past him.

McIlroy hit 9-iron from 192 yards that set up a two-putt birdie. It was like that all day.

"I think with the fairways being so soft, as well, on a coule of the par 5s I teed it up high and sort of launched it," he said. "And then even the drive on the eighth hole, getting it up and over the trees, I hit a 9-iron in there, where Gary and Tommy (Fleetwood) were hitting 6's in. So that's a pretty big difference."

Woodland was even with him until a few mistakes on the front nine sent him to a 70. He's not about to change his game for one week in high altitude.

"Rory likes to hit it up in the air," Woodland said. "This golf course ... I'm surprised he hasn't won here because it suits up perfectly for him."