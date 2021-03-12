McIlroy says trying to copy speed of DeChambeau was mistake

"Swing got flag, long and too rotational," he said. "Obviously, I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with."

McIlroy, whose last victory was in Shanghai in the fall of 2019, was among the hottest players in golf until the pandemic shut down the PGA Tour for three months. When he returned, he went eight straight events without a top 10.

He felt his game slowly turning around at the Tour Championship and the U.S. Open.

"I sort of look back at Winged Foot and I look at my swing there, and I would be pretty happy with that again," he said. "And then after Winged Foot I had a few weeks before we went to the West Coast and I started to try to hit the ball a bit harder, hit a lot of drivers, get a bit more speed, and I felt like that was sort of the infancy of where these swing problems have come from.

"So it's just a matter of trying to get back out of it."