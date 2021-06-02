Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy

"I think that will shed the light most prominently on the issue here for us," Brewster told The Associated Press by phone. "The whole basis for listing betamethasone is because it's injected into a joint and they want you not to inject the joints too close to the race, so the whole substantive basis is out the window if it's a salve, and it can be proven scientifically and empirically to be the salve."

Rules in Kentucky do not differentiate punishment based on the source of the substance, which can be given to horses to help their joints and Baffert believes came from the dermatitis ointment. Churchill Downs said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the split sample came back positive for betamethasone.

A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Sherelle Roberts-Pierre said the commission "values fairness and transparency and will provide information to the media and public at the close of an investigation."

Brewster said he hoped the additional tests would come back in a week to 10 days.

"At the end of the day, we anticipate this case to be about the treatment of Medina Spirit's skin rash with Otomax," Robertson said. "We will have nothing further to say until the additional testing is complete."