Medina Spirit gives Baffert record 7th Kentucky Derby win

In the paddock, Baffert watched in amazement as one of the least heralded Derby runners of his long career dug in at the front.

"You could tell he was laying it down and Johnny was riding hard," Baffert said. "He was just relentless."

Medina Spirit led all the way and ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.02. He paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.

Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the dark brown colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and was a bargain-basement buy at $35,000 for current owner Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia.

"He doesn't know how much he cost," Baffert said, "but what a little racehorse."

Baffert punched his right arm in the air after watching the finish on the video board in the paddock. He was swarmed by his wife, Jill, and youngest son, Bode, with celebratory hugs.

"I'm really, really surprised," the 68-year-old trainer said.

It wasn't false modesty. Baffert had been low-key about his chances after two of his best horses — Life Is Good and Concert Tour — were derailed along the Derby trail.

Medina Spirit isn't the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert's California barn.