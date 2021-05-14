Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

"Welcome, to say the least," said Steve Asmussen, who trains Midnight Bourbon. "It was such a rush of get back to during the Derby this year. We just hadn't had fans or anything, and you almost weren't ready for it. But the energy level leading up to the race, during the race, wow, it was so welcome. And we needed it."

The short turnaround from the last Preakness Oct. 3 gave Barnes less time to recover from a broken right hand after a paddock accident at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. He's just glad to be back doing his job and doesn't mind filling in for Baffert.

"I'm used to it," Barnes said. "I travel all the time. I'm always on the road, and if Bob's there sometimes, great. If Bob can't make it, then I just have to pick up the slack and just march on and try to do my best and try to produce a win."

Aside from the out-of-order 2020 Triple Crown, Baffert-trained Derby winners are undefeated in the Preakness. The previous two, Justify in 2018 and American Pharoah in 2015, went on to win the Belmont.

"The Derby's the hardest race to get through to begin with," Barnes said. "To get here, I don't know. It seems like the horses that run well in the Derby really show up here. At least every one of ours has."