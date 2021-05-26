Dive into fun this summer with up to 50% off water parks! May 26, 2021 3 hrs ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Save up to 50% on tickets to water parks across the country this summer!Get Tickets Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Travel Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Members Only Seize the savings deliciously! Get a $25 restaurant certificate for $2: Updated May 20, 2021 Local restaurants need our support now more than ever. Restaurant.com encourages customers to use your Restaurant.com certificates for takeout…