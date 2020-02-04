Mental health groups press for new funding

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Cuomo's office says their budget proposal recommends an annual $170 million for pay increases to clinical and direct care staff.

Liebman said he's grateful for the proposed funding, but the money would be specified for wage increases and does not allow nonprofit service providers to spend the money elsewhere, like on adding new programs, fixing facilities or dealing with the rising cost of health care insurance.

A March report from the Center for New York City Affairs at The New School found there was a 26% drop in state funding in human service aid to local governments from fiscal year 2011 to fiscal year 2018. The report said the cuts have come even as the state's economy has grown since the Great Recession.

According to the report, suburban counties in downstate New York were hit hardest by the cuts to local aid, including Nassau County, which saw a 40% drop in state funding for local aid for human services from 2011 to 2017.

Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, who represents a swath of Sullivan County, indicated her support for additional funds and said most of those workers are women.

"It's just not a living wage," she said. "It's just not and (we've) lagged behind for years and years before. We're doing some catch up, but we really have to do more."