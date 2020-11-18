Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

There was no immediate comment from Canó or the players' union.

Alderson was hired by Cohen on the day the Mets sale was completed. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen exited the same day — Van Wagenen made the trade to get Canó from Seattle in December 2018 after previously being his agent.

In a move that polarized Mets fans, the high-priced Canó and big league saves leader Edwin Díaz were acquired in a deal that sent top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and young pitching to the Mariners.

Canó was set to head into the eighth year of his $240 million, 10-year contract. He will not be eligible for the playoffs if the Mets make the postseason.

In 16 seasons, he is a career .303 hitter with 1,302 RBIs and two Gold Gloves. He played 49 games this year in a season shortened from the usual 162 to 60 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canó became a star with the Yankees, then signed a big contract with the Mariners. His ban during the 2018 season made him among the most prominent players penalized under baseball's anti-doping rules.

At that time, Canó said the diuretic "was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment." Canó said he didn't realize the drug was banned by MLB.

McNeil has hit .319 in three seasons with the Mets and was an All-Star in 2019. Second base is probably his most natural position, though he's done fine while also playing third base, left field and right field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0