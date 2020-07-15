Mets ace deGrom has back issue, scheduled for MRI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets anxiously awaited MRI results Wednesday after the two-time Cy Young Award winner exited an intrasquad game because of tightness in his back.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night's camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. He had an MRI scheduled Wednesday and was day to day.

Any significant injury to deGrom would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to pitch in an exhibition tuneup this weekend against the Yankees and then start on opening day July 24 versus Atlanta — but that now appears in serious jeopardy.

"It's a little bit too early still to make those decisions," Rojas said. "We'll have to see what comes out of the MRI."

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.