Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

The NL East leaders made the deal on the day Hill was supposed to start at Cleveland, and a week before the trade deadline.

This was the second trade by the Rays in two days. They acquired All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Tampa Bay began the day one game behind Boston in the AL East.

Rays general manager Erik Neander said "there was a numbers element" to trading Hill, primarily to make room in the rotation for 21-year-old Luis Patino and the impending arrival of former All-Star Chris Archer.

Archer, who signed a one-year contract on Feb. 9, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham while recovering from right forearm tightness.

"There is a commitment to Chris, as long as he fulfills his side, to be here in August," Neander said. "We think the world of Rich, but this gives us the chance to balance our lineup."

The 35-year-old Hunter appeared in four games with one start for the Mets this year. He threw eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits, three walks and striking out six. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 21 and transferred to the 60-day IL on June 11 with lower back pain.

Dyer, 23, was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Arizona. He has appeared in 36 games for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets this season, hitting .194 with 20 runs, seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

