Mets activate Lindor from IL; deGrom to get MRI on Wednesday

"We've been getting that message all year," Lindor said. "We haven't really hit all year long. I haven't performed. I haven't done it. Bottom line, I haven't done what I'm here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

"Defense, they can't talk to me. Baserunning, they can't talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You're right. You're all right. I'm with them. I haven't performed."

Lindor will be paired with newcomer Javier Báez in the middle infield for the first time. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, Báez returned Sunday after missing 11 days with a back injury.

DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list over the weekend and isn't eligible to return until Sept. 13. Even if he's cleared to resume throwing Wednesday, Scott doesn't anticipate him being ready for game action by that date.

NOTES: RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) played catch Tuesday, and Scott was hopeful he could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as this week. The plan isn't solidified, but New York is likely to use Syndergaard as a reliever down the stretch to shorten the amount of time he has to spend on rehab. ... INF Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Lindor.

