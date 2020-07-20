Mets 'amped' for delayed season with Cespedes as potential DH

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso at the plate. Jacob deGrom on the mound. And a healthy Yoenis Céspedes conveniently slotted as the designated hitter.

There's no question the New York Mets have reasons to believe this pandemic-shortened season plays perfectly for them — even without injured starter Noah Syndergaard. All they need to do is pick up right where they left off last year.

New York was one of baseball's best teams in the second half of 2019, closing on a 39-21 surge. With the upcoming schedule sliced to 60 games because of the coronavirus, a similar record under rookie manager Luis Rojas would likely produce at least a playoff berth.

"I think it's a track meet," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "We're motivated, we're talented, and I know the players are coming in with the mindset that there's a sense of urgency that we're not going to give away any games in the early going."

The four-month delay due to COVID-19 gave Céspedes additional time to rehab, and the 34-year-old slugger said that made all the difference.