Mets claim 3-time All-Star reliever Brad Hand from Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Looking to bolster their bullpen for a September playoff push, the New York Mets claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

A three-time All-Star with 126 career saves, Hand struggled badly with the Blue Jays after arriving from Washington in a July 29 trade. The left-hander went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 appearances for Toronto and was designated for assignment Tuesday.

New York was interested in signing Hand as a free agent last offseason before he inked a $10.5 million, one-year contract with division-rival Washington. He pitched in 41 games for the Nationals, going 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves.

The 31-year-old Hand was shipped to Toronto for rookie catcher Riley Adams as part of a Washington teardown leading up to the trade deadline.

Hand gave up 10 runs (seven earned) and 13 hits — including three homers — over 8 2/3 innings with the Blue Jays.