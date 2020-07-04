Mets feeling safe at home on first day of camp

Players used stationary bikes and other cardio equipment in a "gym" set up behind the right-field fence. Additional turf slopes and plates for pitchers were placed on either side of the right-center wall. A makeshift infield was pieced together in the outfield for defensive drills.

Roped-off hallways and concourses, with arrows and distance markings on the floor, pointed reporters toward the press box, where dispensers of hand sanitizer were fastened to the walls.

Inside, the Mets utilized multiple training rooms and clubhouses, where lockers were separated.

"Everything that we can do in order to keep the guys distanced from each other," Rojas said. "The No. 1 thing is the health of everyone here."

Rojas said players were in different rooms and locations when he addressed the team on screen.

"It's become part of the new normality, to hop on a Zoom call, hop on a virtual call or a text," he said. "And we're connecting that way."

STAR SEARCH