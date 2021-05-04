Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater

"It may seem early in the calendar, but part of the reason is we know there's some risk in making change. These are both two very well-liked baseball men, good baseball men. And I appreciate everything that they've done for the Mets," Scott said.

"We know that there's some risks in making a change and disrupting what's been going on since spring training and beyond that in past seasons with our players and these coaches, but we felt like it was worth taking that risk in order to get to where we really want to be with our major league hitting program."

Scott said it was a baseball operations decision and team president Sandy Alderson was in agreement.

"This isn't about recent results. This is about the process behind the scenes," Scott said. "It's too early to be overreacting to small samples of results."

Davis played 19 seasons in the majors from 1981-99, batting .274 with 350 home runs, 1,372 RBIs and an .811 OPS with the Giants, Angels, Twins, Royals and Yankees. The switch-hitter made three All-Star teams, won three World Series titles and was the first player born in Jamaica to reach the major leagues.

