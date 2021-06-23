Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

With the entire infield and plate umpire Pat Hoberg gathered around Stroman, the right-hander consulted with Rojas and the trainer while making throwing motions. Stroman threw one warmup pitch to catcher James McCann before another extended consultation.

Stroman then threw two more warmup pitches and continued talking with everyone at the mound — this time in a group that included first base umpire Ron Kulpa — before walking off .

Prior to Tuesday, Stroman had lasted at least six innings in eight straight starts. He and left-hander David Peterson are the only Mets pitchers to take every scheduled turn this year. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom spent two weeks on the injured list with tightness in his side — and exited two starts this month with arm ailments — while Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard have yet to pitch this season because of injuries.

New York has 13 players on the injured list. Relief pitchers Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) and Robert Gsellman (right lat strain) both went on the IL this week.

Rojas said before the game he didn't know who would start in Lucchesi's place Wednesday night.

"We have guys that can go long in our bullpen if they get another day of rest tonight," Rojas said.