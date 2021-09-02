Mets place Scott on paid leave, acting GM pleads not guilty

"He did say that he will be more present," Rojas said. "He's been more on the business side."

Scott will be paid while on administrative leave, the club confirmed.

He was hired by the Mets as senior vice president and assistant general manager in December to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January, eight days after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Scott had spent the previous 17 seasons with Boston, where he worked alongside Porter under former Red Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball boss Theo Epstein.

Following news of his arrest, the Mets said Wednesday that Scott would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday night in Washington. New York was set to wrap up a turbulent homestand Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.

Also on Wednesday, the Mets confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was attended by players as well. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the club said.