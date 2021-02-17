Mets' Rojas condemns behavior of fired hitting coordinator

"We've set new expectations," Rojas said from the club's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "There's also new avenues added to report cases like this. It's been disappointing. I'm sorry to see it from afar."

Ellis, a former minor league infielder, was hired by the Mets as a minor league coach in 2006. Rojas joined the franchise a year later as manager of its Dominican Summer League team, and both had been with the organization since, spending most of that time in the minor leagues.

Rojas was thrust into the job as New York's manager in January 2020 after Carlos Beltrán was fired 77 days into his tenure for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros' cheating scandal. Ellis joined the big league staff for the pandemic-shortened regular season after hitting coach Chili Davis opted out. Ellis was with the team throughout the 60-game season.

"My relationship with Ryan, knowing him for years here in the Mets organization, has been strictly baseball," Rojas said. "That's what we had as far as conversations."

"Those misconducts, they're just unacceptable," he added. "We should have a safe environment to work in, a safe workplace."