Mets slugger Céspedes leaves team, opts out of 2020 season

A two-time All-Star outfielder, the 34-year-old Céspedes celebrated his long-awaited return to the lineup with a home run on opening day that lifted the Mets over the Braves 1-0 at Citi Field.

It was his first game in the majors since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

But Céspedes struggled with his timing after that the uplifting home run, and didn't seem comfortable at the plate.

Asked whether he sensed Céspedes opted out because he was frustrated over his slow start, Van Wagenen said he couldn't comment on such speculation.

"It's disappointing for the fans and from my vantage point. Everyone enjoyed watching him at his best. He worked hard in his rehab. This is a disappointing end to his four-year agreement, but it wasn't for lack of work ethic," he said after the Mets' fifth straight loss.

Céspedes had been the Mets' designated hitter this season, taking advantage of a new rule this year that allows DHs in the National League.