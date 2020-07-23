Mets starter Stroman sidelined with torn calf muscle

Michael Wacha also is expected to have a spot in the rotation, and now the Mets need to find a fifth starter.

Rojas mentioned right-hander Corey Oswalt, young lefty David Peterson and veteran Erasmo Ramírez as potential replacements who have been stretched out in summer camp precisely for this contingency.

"Right now our focus is our guys, and we like them very much," Rojas said. "We like our pitching depth. I think what we have in camp definitely can put us up there from a competitive standpoint."

Rojas reiterated that reliever Seth Lugo, a converted starter, will remain in the bullpen.

New York went into spring training back in February with six established starters for five available slots, making Matz and Wacha possible bullpen candidates. But then Syndergaard had elbow surgery after the virus shutdown in March, and now Stroman is sidelined as well.

He was placed on the injured list Wednesday along with reliever Robert Gsellman, who has tightness in his right triceps.

"There's no timeline," Rojas said about Gsellman. "He's progressing again. There's a plan to get him ramped up."