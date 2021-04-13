Mets win doubleheader opener, edge Phillies 4-3 in extras

Alec Bohm doubled to start the second and scored on Andrew Knapp's sacrifice fly.

Anderson allowed two runs and three hits in four innings.

"I wasn't efficient with the pitch count. I'd like to pitch deeper in the game," he said. "I wish I didn't walk those three guys. I didn't have much. I was battling the whole game, kept them close."

GETTING HEATED

There was some barking back and forth between the Mets' bench and Phillies reliever José Alvarado after the left-hander buzzed Conforto up and in and then drilled him near the right wrist with a 100 mph fastball in the sixth. Alvarado gestured dismissively in the direction of New York's dugout, but nothing more came of it.

X-rays on Conforto's wrist after the game were negative, the Mets said. Conforto didn't start the nightcap, with Kevin Pillar playing right field instead.

DRY SWINGS

The Mets were finally back on the field after showers stymied them the previous two days. New York had played just five games in the first 12 days of the season because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Washington Nationals and then wet weather.