Candidate name: Michael D. Quill
Municipality: City of Auburn, NY
Office sought: Office of Mayor
Political party (or parties): Democrat
Age: 70
Family information: Married to my wife Joan for 45 years as of 9/28/2019
Two children both married, four grandchildren
Professional and previous political experience: United States Marine Corps (Vietnam) Veteran
Retired after 32 years of service with Auburn, NY Fire Department, served in all ranks
Fire Fighter, Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Municipal Training Officer, Asst. Fire Chief, Chief of Department
First elected Mayor 2007
Education: Bachelors degree Public Administration
Message to voters: Over the past several years Auburn has experienced progress and I am running for re-election to keep the progress going. As your Mayor I am proud to work with our City Manager and a dedicated staff of over 300 professionals throughout the City to provide local government service delivery. No individual can solve our problems, rather I see it as a team effort.
Here is a breakdown of what I look forward to continuing to work on with our City team over the next four years:
Recently we were awarded the State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant of $10 million. This grant will leverage another $25 million of investment in our downtown area to move forward over a dozen major revitalization projects. Our downtown has had great success in recent years and this next round of investments will move us to an even better position.
We are working hard to address our infrastructure needs. We have had great success with obtaining State and Federal grants to pay for projects such as the rebuild of the N. Division Street Bridge which will be completed soon. We have strong partnerships with our State and Federal elected representatives and our City team has worked hard to secure millions of dollars in State and Federal government money so that we can fix our infrastructure at a minimal expense to the local property tax payer. Next year we will be replacing the State Street bridge near the Auburn Correctional Facility and after that we will replace the Aurelius Avenue bridge.
Keeping our drinking water safe. Across the State we are experiencing algal bloom issues in our lakes and we have been focused on this matter with Owasco Lake which is the source of our public drinking supply. Three years ago we were faced with a crisis when toxins from the algal blooms in our lake made their way into our water filtration system. We took immediate action and worked with the assistance of the State to obtain $2 million in State funding to install a power activated carbon treatment system at our water pump station which allows us to remove the toxins when they are a threat during algal bloom season. We are also diligently working with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council to increase programs and resources for the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program.
Keeping a handle on City finances to keep local government affordable for local property tax payers. During my tenure as Mayor there were times that City finances were in bad shape and previous Council majorities micromanaged finances in a manner that was not productive. One of the biggest accomplishments that our current City Council has made is to stabilize City finances. Our City Comptroller recently completed her credentialed Municipal Finance Officer Designation and we use long term financial planning when making our annual budget decisions. This is also where working with our State and Federal government comes in to play and we have had great success with obtaining State and Federal grants to assist with capital project needs.
To keep the progress going we need to continue to have a Mayor and City Council that works in the best interest of our citizens. I ask for the people of Auburn’s support so that we can keep the progress going for Auburn.