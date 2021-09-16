Michael J. Wellauer

Message to voters I am committed to working hard for every resident and business in the Town of Sennett with TRANSPARENCY, INTEGRITY and RESPONSIVENESS. I bring a fresh perspective with a broad range of training and experience to the Board. It is my belief that those elected to public office should do so with the desire to serve their community and hold the public trust with the respect it deserves. At the local level listening to the needs and concerns of the community and working within the Board’s purview to address those issues that are appropriate or advocate to other entities when necessary is vital. My family has lived in the Town of Sennett for over 100 years and I respectfully ask for your support to represent you with a seat on the Town Board.