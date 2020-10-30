Michael Jordan's NASCAR team partners with Gibbs, Toyota

Mike Wheeler, who led Hamlin to five wins over three seasons including the first of Hamlin's three Daytona 500 victories, will be crew chief for the No. 23. Wheeler this past season was the competition director for Leavine Family Racing, a team aligned with Gibbs that is closing.

"The way the rule is meant to be interpreted is its not a fifth JGR car, so they're not providing services to us for free," Hamlin said. "They are not providing us the cars for free and everything is independent. We are not using any of their staff. It's our own organization, we have our own payroll, our own vendors that we have to pay, so this organization stands on its own."

That means 23XI will also have to win on its own, no small feat at NASCAR's elite Cup level. Hamlin noted that teammate Busch, the reigning NASCAR champion, just won his first race of the season Wednesday night in the 34th event of the year.

Tempering Jordan's expectations will be a challenge, but Hamlin insisted the goal is to win in their inaugural season. Hamlin said they are also already looking at expanding to two cars for 2022.