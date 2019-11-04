Candidate name: Michael Ogburn
Municipality: Town of Aurelius
Office sought: Town Council
Political party (or parties): Republican on Conservative ticket
Age: 37
Family information: Loving Wife & 2 daughters
Professional and previous political experience: Trade & Logistics for Xylem water Systems
Currently on the Village of Cayuga Planning Board
Education: MBA Syracuse University
Bachelor's (Business Management) from Stockton University
Message to voters: I'm not running to push my own agenda, just to make sure that the right thing is done. I've been to many council meetings, and have seen the current members treat each other well, and respect their differences. I'm not afraid to voice my opinion, but believe doing so in a well thought out, and respectful manner is important for others to respect your opinion.
As a councilmen, I will not do what's simply best for me, but rather what is best for the community, and the voters of this community.