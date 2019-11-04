Candidate name: Michael Ogburn

Municipality: Town of Aurelius

Office sought: Town Council

Political party (or parties): Republican on Conservative ticket

Age: 37

Family information: Loving Wife & 2 daughters

Professional and previous political experience: Trade & Logistics for Xylem water Systems

Currently on the Village of Cayuga Planning Board

Education: MBA Syracuse University

Bachelor's (Business Management) from Stockton University

Message to voters: I'm not running to push my own agenda, just to make sure that the right thing is done. I've been to many council meetings, and have seen the current members treat each other well, and respect their differences. I'm not afraid to voice my opinion, but believe doing so in a well thought out, and respectful manner is important for others to respect your opinion.

As a councilmen, I will not do what's simply best for me, but rather what is best for the community, and the voters of this community.

