Michael Pettigrass

Message to voters: I am a lifelong resident of Auburn. I was born in district 13 and I have lived in my home, in the district, for the past 26 years. I am seeking the position of County Legislator because I am deeply concerned with the direction in which our county and city are headed. I want to leave our community a better place for our children and grandchildren to live in. I also want to continue a family tradition of community service. Too many young people continue to leave our county as their opportunities for quality career employment dwindle year after year. We need to reverse this trend and provide the opportunities needed to not only keep our younger generations here, but also make our community attractive enough to draw in those from other areas. Additionally, too many people leave our county as their taxes continue to grow at a rate that is not sustainable or feasible for them. Our government continues to grow as our population shrinks. We need to reverse these trends. With 28 years working as a Counselor, I believe I have good listening and problem-solving skills. Additionally, working for the State government I have successfully navigated big bureaucracy throughout many years.There are many serious issues facing our county, some new and some that have been plaguing our community for many years. I can bring a spirit of collaboration to the county legislature which I believe is lacking. Working together as a team, more can be accomplished. In order to be effective, all elected officials should be listening to the concerns and issues of the people that they represent. I will do this. If you wish to reach out to me on any issues, please contact me at MichaelPettigrass13@gmail.com. Remember that early voting begins on October 23rd (at Clifford Park) and Election Day is November 2nd. I respectfully ask for your vote.