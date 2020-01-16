Michelle Reynolds

Michelle Reynolds is 32 years old, lives in Locke and is employed at Cayuga Medical Center. She has qualified seven times and finished in the final eight seven times. Her best finish was runner-up in 2019. Michelle has a career high game of 300, high series of 809 and high average of 215. Her tournament average is 202.83 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Chelsea Clark.

