Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.

The season-ending grudge match known as "The Game" won't be played for the first time in 102 years.

"Our players, they want to play," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They wanted to play this week and they want to play next week."

Harbaugh said his players were "very disappointed" to not face the third-ranked Buckeyes, who would be heavily favored: "The odds were against us, but our players, to a man, wanted to have that opportunity."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the spread of the coronavirus has not slowed since last week's outbreak began and the team was not expected to be cleared to practice by the end of the week.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," he said. "Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals."