Mickelson at home and running out of time for US Open title

There also was time for a teaching moment. He set a few balls short of the 18th green to hit some full-swing flop shots that went as high as they went far, about 12 feet. This wasn't a shot he planned to play, rather an illustration of how to hit the shot. DeChambeau crouched and held his phone a few week from the turf to capture video as his swing coach looked on.

"There's kind of a misunderstanding on how the flop shot works," Mickelson said. "Bryson and Chris Como, they understand it, which is you hit the ground first and then the club bounces into the ball. Most people kind of try to flip with their hands and catch the ball first. They were getting a close-up."

The rest of Monday felt casual in warm weather and a mixture of blue sky and marine layer. This is not the same Torrey Pines the players face in January. The fairways are faster, and the kikuyu rough is prevalent and punishing.

There wasn't a lot of stress. There figures to be plenty on Thursday, and that's what Mickelson is trying to avoid. Few other players over the years have delivered so much creativity and excitement with shots only they can image.

Mickelson is trying to keep this simple. He put in the work. He has a plan.