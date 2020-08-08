Mickelson fizzles on course, wows in booth at PGA

Mickelson also shared some insight on what it has been like playing events without fans. The PGA Championship, which was rescheduled from May, is the first major tournament since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, including sports.

"We all miss it, we miss the electricity. That's a big part of the fun of it," said Mickelson, a fan favorite who often draws some of the biggest galleries on the tour. "Some players like to feed off the energy in the crowd to help them, I certainly do."

A notorious gambler, Mickelson's analysis went awry when he started making predictions. When Jason Day had a long putt on No. 5 for birdie, Mickelson read the break and predicted that Day would make it.

"I want to see Jason take that 45-footer. I think he's going to jar it," Mickelson said.

Day left it about about three feet short.

"A rare sight in golf," Faldo chimed in. "Phil Mickelson: Wrong."

As Li putted out for bogey on the par-4 fifth hole, Mickelson predicted it would be a wake-up call.