Midnight Bourbon, Concert Tour are top Preakness challengers

BALTIMORE — Midnight Bourbon hopes to take a path to the winner's circle at the Preakness that has successfully been run before — 30 years ago.

Hansel was the horse hyped to win the Kentucky Derby three decades ago but struggled in the first leg of the Triple Crown. He was an afterthought going into the Preakness before winning it.

Hansel's jockey Jerry Bailey sees similar potential in Midnight Bourbon.

"He had been so consistent — he had never been out of the top three," Bailey, now an NBC Sports analyst, said of Midnight Bourbon. "He's the most likely of those type of horses that have always been consistent and wasn't there in the Derby and now everybody's writing him off."

While Derby winner Medina Spirit will likely be the Preakness favorite if drug tests clear him to run, fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour and typically front-running Midnight Bourbon are the top challengers in Saturday's race.

Midnight Bourbon was installed on the morning line as the third betting choice at 5-1 behind 9-5 favorite Medina Spirit and 5-2 Concert Tour. The oddsmakers certainly think Midnight Bourbon stands a good chance of handling the 10-horse field in the Preakness better than he did 19 in the Derby, when he finished sixth.